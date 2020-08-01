Sign up
198 / 365
Cliff Springs 2
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
1
0
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
Tags
australia
,
western australia
,
pilbara
Lee-Ann
We did a day trip to our favourite inland watering hole.
August 6th, 2020
