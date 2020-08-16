Sign up
Sunset at Cliff Springs
Another camping trip at Cliff Springs on the weekend. Sunset on the red rock
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Year 5-6 - 2018-2019
SM-G985F
16th August 2020 5:50pm
australia
western australia
karratha
Gosia
ace
Western Australian's favourite colours.
August 19th, 2020
