Sunrise at Cliff Springs by leestevo
Sunrise at Cliff Springs

Another view of Cliff Springs. This time the sun rising over the mountain.
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
