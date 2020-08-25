Sign up
Panna Gorge
We went for a day trip to Pannawonica to visit the minning town and the nearby gorges.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Tags
australia
,
western australia
,
pilbara
,
karratha
,
pannawonica
Kathy A
ace
Lovely shot, great colours
August 28th, 2020
