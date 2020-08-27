Previous
Next
Blue Tree by leestevo
211 / 365

Blue Tree

This tree have been painted blue at this mining town in the Pilbara called Pannawonica. It is to raisied awareness of Mental Well Being.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise