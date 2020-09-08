Sign up
212 / 365
Currawuna Gorge, Fortescue River
We went camping again last weekend. This time for 4 days/ nights. We had a wonderful time at this beautiful place.
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Year 5-6 - 2018-2019
SM-G985F
8th September 2020 6:44am
Tags
australia
,
western australia
,
pilbara
,
karratha
