Camp fire by leestevo
218 / 365

Camp fire

I love a good fire during our camping weekend. In the background is a full moon rising.
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Anne ❀ ace
What a great shot!
October 5th, 2020  
