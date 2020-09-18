Sign up
219 / 365
We need Rain
Kilarah Pool water level is decreasing due to lack of rain in winter. Hopefully we get some during summer.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Album
Tags
australia
,
western australia
,
pilbara
,
karratha
Margo
ace
Nice shot. Yes do hope more rain is on its way
October 10th, 2020
