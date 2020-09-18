Previous
We need Rain by leestevo
We need Rain

Kilarah Pool water level is decreasing due to lack of rain in winter. Hopefully we get some during summer.
18th September 2020

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Margo ace
Nice shot. Yes do hope more rain is on its way
October 10th, 2020  
