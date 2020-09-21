Previous
George Gorge by leestevo
218 / 365

George Gorge

We did a visit at George Gorge...the water has dropped alot due to lack of rain inthe Pilbara area. But we still had a refreshing swim.
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
