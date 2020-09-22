Previous
Blackhill Pool by leestevo
219 / 365

Blackhill Pool

22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Lee-Ann
We did a visit to Blackhill as well as George Gorge...as you see the water has dropped alot due to lack of rain inthe Pilbara area. On those rocks there is plenty of Aboriginal rockart.
September 25th, 2020  
Wylie ace
Wow, you are in the right place. Freezing here, looks lovely there. nice shot too.
September 25th, 2020  
Gosia ace
Great colours
September 25th, 2020  
