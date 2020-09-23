Previous
Blackhill Pool 2 by leestevo
Blackhill Pool 2

We did a visit to Blackhill as well as George Gorge...as you see the water has dropped alot due to lack of rain in the Pilbara area. On those rocks there is plenty of Aboriginal rockart.
Lee-Ann

Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
