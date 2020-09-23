Sign up
220 / 365
Blackhill Pool 2
We did a visit to Blackhill as well as George Gorge...as you see the water has dropped alot due to lack of rain in the Pilbara area. On those rocks there is plenty of Aboriginal rockart.
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Tags
australia
,
western australia
,
pilbara
,
karratha
