A little oasis by leestevo
223 / 365

A little oasis

Another oasis in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
61% complete

Denise Wood ace
What a beautiful oasis :) fav
October 5th, 2020  
