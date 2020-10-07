Previous
Rock Art 1 by leestevo
226 / 365

Rock Art 1

The Pilbara region in Western Australia has the largest number of Aboriginal rock art in Australia. I have never so much Aboriginal rock art in so many places. Some are dated back 45 000 years ago. This is located in Blackhill Pool.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
