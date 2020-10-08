Sign up
227 / 365
Rock Art 2
The Pilbara region in Western Australia has the largest number of Aboriginal rock art in Australia. I have never so much Aboriginal rock art in so many places. Some are dated back 45 000 years ago. This is located in Blackhill Pool.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Tags
australia
,
aboriginal
,
western australia
,
pilbara
,
karratha
,
rockart
Wylie
ace
a great collection, looks like you had to climb for this collection.
October 8th, 2020
