245 / 365
Town of Karratha
We lived in Karratha fo 20 months in Western Australia. We finally left in ealy May 2021
30th April 2021
30th Apr 21
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Tags
australia
western australia
karratha
Margo
ace
Nice shot, didnt realize it was on the ocean
August 10th, 2021
