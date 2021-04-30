Previous
Town of Karratha by leestevo
Town of Karratha

We lived in Karratha fo 20 months in Western Australia. We finally left in ealy May 2021
30th April 2021 30th Apr 21

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Margo ace
Nice shot, didnt realize it was on the ocean
August 10th, 2021  
