Pilbara Sunset by leestevo
246 / 365

Pilbara Sunset

Miss the sunsets in the West.

Finally finished the month of May.
1st May 2021 1st May 21

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Margo ace
Very nice
August 10th, 2021  
