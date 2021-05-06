Previous
Nanutarra Bridge by leestevo
Nanutarra Bridge

Nanutarra Bridge spans the Ashburton River, 2 hours south of Karratha in Western Australia.

I finished the month of June of images of the Kimberley region of WA now trying the complete the month of May.
6th May 2021 6th May 21

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
