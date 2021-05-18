Previous
Sunrise at 80 Mile Beach by leestevo
261 / 365

Sunrise at 80 Mile Beach

Woke up early to take the sunrise shot, beach on the left and land on the right.

Trying to complete the month of May - pics from my trip up north of Western Australia
Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
