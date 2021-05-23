Previous
Camels On Cable Beach by leestevo
266 / 365

Camels On Cable Beach

Taken while watching the sunset on Cabke Beach in Broome.


I finished the month of June of images of the Kimberley region of WA now trying to complete the month of May.
23rd May 2021

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
88% complete

