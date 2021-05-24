Previous
Butterfly on Red Dirt by leestevo
Butterfly on Red Dirt

Plenty of butterflies in the north west of Western Australia.
I finished the month of June of images of the Kimberley region of WA now trying to complete the month of May.
Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
