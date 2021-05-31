Sign up
Big Boab Tree
We have been free camping in the past 4 days as we travel from Broome to Kununurra. Therefore the internet/ mobile reception has been poor. Now we are in Kununurra preparing to do the famous Gibb RIver Road.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Tags
australia
,
outback
,
western australia
judith deacon
ace
Lovely capture of the Big Boab, is this the Prison Tree?
June 4th, 2021
