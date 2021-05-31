Previous
Big Boab Tree by leestevo
Big Boab Tree

We have been free camping in the past 4 days as we travel from Broome to Kununurra. Therefore the internet/ mobile reception has been poor. Now we are in Kununurra preparing to do the famous Gibb RIver Road.
31st May 2021 31st May 21

Lee-Ann

judith deacon ace
Lovely capture of the Big Boab, is this the Prison Tree?
June 4th, 2021  
