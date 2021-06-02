Previous
Free camping by leestevo
Free camping

Our setup for free camping at Mary's Pool in the Kimberley area. Mary Pool is a popular area for free camping it is between Halls Creek & Fitzroy Crossing.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
