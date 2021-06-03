Previous
Mary's River by leestevo
Mary's River

Not much water in Mary's River in the Kimberley area. It located in the popular free camp near Mary's Pool. Mary Pool is a popular area for free camping it is between Halls Creek & Fitzroy Crossing.
Lee-Ann

Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
