271 / 365
Mary's River
Not much water in Mary's River in the Kimberley area. It located in the popular free camp near Mary's Pool. Mary Pool is a popular area for free camping it is between Halls Creek & Fitzroy Crossing.
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Tags
australia
,
western australia
,
kimberley
