Cathedral Gorge

Beginning of June we spent 3 nights at Purnululu National Park formerly known as the Bunges Bunge. The Purnululu National Park is a World Heritage Site in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia. The rocks & mountains are shaped like beehives. We did the 'The Domes walk' through the Bungle Bungle ranges (previous photo). Another walk we did is 2km to the Cathedral Gorge which is natural amphitheatre of red rock