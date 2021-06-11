Previous
Windjana Gorge 2 by leestevo
Windjana Gorge 2

Windjana Gorge is a 3.5 km gorge, carved out of the Napier Range by the Lennard River. It alot of fresh water crocodiles and the landscape is amazing. Its located off the Gibb River Road in Western Australia
Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
