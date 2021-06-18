Sign up
283 / 365
Prison Boab Tree
The so-called prison tree is a large hollow boab just south of Derby in Western Australia. It is reputed to have been used in the 1890s as a holding cell for Aboriginal prisoners on their way to Derby for sentencing.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
0
0
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
298
photos
72
followers
51
following
81% complete
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
Views
1
Album
Year 5-6 - 2018-2019
Camera
SM-G985F
Taken
19th June 2021 7:20am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
derby
,
australia
