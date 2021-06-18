Previous
Next
Prison Boab Tree by leestevo
283 / 365

Prison Boab Tree

The so-called prison tree is a large hollow boab just south of Derby in Western Australia. It is reputed to have been used in the 1890s as a holding cell for Aboriginal prisoners on their way to Derby for sentencing.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise