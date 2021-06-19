Previous
Next
Imintji Campground by leestevo
276 / 365

Imintji Campground

On the first day starting the Gibb River Road, I sprained my left ankle badly at this camped site. I did not see the hole as I was looking at our campsite. 4 weeks later and my ankle is still sore but improving alot.
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
Lovely light on the rock face.
July 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise