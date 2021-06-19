Sign up
276 / 365
Imintji Campground
On the first day starting the Gibb River Road, I sprained my left ankle badly at this camped site. I did not see the hole as I was looking at our campsite. 4 weeks later and my ankle is still sore but improving alot.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
283
photos
72
followers
51
following
9
1
Year 5-6 - 2018-2019
SM-G985F
21st June 2021 6:14am
grr
,
western australia' australia kimberley landscapes
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely light on the rock face.
July 17th, 2021
