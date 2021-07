Manning Gorge 3

Manning Gorge is one of the nicest & one of my favourite gorges on the Gibb River Road in Western Australia. It's about 3km to walk to Manning Gorge and took us about 2½ hrs one way, with my sprained ankle and Dave's sore knees to walk a rocky trail with lots of hills going up and down. We made it and it was worth it, there we had a lovely swim in the refreshing water. (see previous photos) Then we walked all the way back. To get there and back we had to swim a river first, which was fun.