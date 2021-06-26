Previous
Horizontal Falls 1 by leestevo
Horizontal Falls 1

In June, we did the Horizontal Falls 24 hour stay. This trip was a once in a life time bucket list for us.
This includes a
- seaplane to Talbot Bay
- helicopter flight over the Horizontal falls Bu - a fast boat rides through the narrow gorges and powerful rushing water of the Horizontal Falls both high & low tides
- fishing charter
and a relaxed cruising through spectacular scenery and a night on our luxury houseboat
This pic is taken as water is rushing through a narrow gorge known as Horizontal Falls.
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Kathy A ace
That sounds like an awesome 24 hours!
July 28th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh stunningly beautiful!
July 28th, 2021  
