Horizontal Falls 2 by leestevo
291 / 365

Horizontal Falls 2

In June, we did the Horizontal Falls 24 hour stay. This trip was a once in a life time bucket list for us.
This includes a
- seaplane to Talbot Bay
- helicopter flight over the Horizontal falls Bu - a fast boat rides through the narrow gorges and powerful rushing water of the Horizontal Falls both high & low tides
- fishing charter
and a relaxed cruising through spectacular scenery and a night on our luxury houseboat
This pic is taken on our helicopter ride as water rushes through the narrow gorges known as Horizontal Falls.
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
82% complete

Kathy A ace
Horizontal Falls is a hard concept to grasp, I’d love to see them one day
July 28th, 2021  
