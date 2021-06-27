Horizontal Falls 2

In June, we did the Horizontal Falls 24 hour stay. This trip was a once in a life time bucket list for us.
This includes a
- seaplane to Talbot Bay
- helicopter flight over the Horizontal falls Bu - a fast boat rides through the narrow gorges and powerful rushing water of the Horizontal Falls both high & low tides
- fishing charter
and a relaxed cruising through spectacular scenery and a night on our luxury houseboat
This pic is taken on our helicopter ride as water rushes through the narrow gorges known as Horizontal Falls.