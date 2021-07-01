Mitchell Falls 3

Mitchell River National Park is located in the Kimberley region of Western Australia. To access to the park is via the Gibb River Road, then Kalumburu rd then along the Mitchell Plateau Track. The roads are dirt & very corrugated it took a few hours to get to Mitchell Falls NP, its only 4wd access. Then we had to walk over 2 hours (4.3kms) to access the falls. We spend time, taking photos and having lunch while watching their majestic falls. It was amazing. Then we took the 6 min helicopter flight back to our nearby campground at the National Park. (see previous 2 photos of Mitchell Falls)



Finally completed the month of June of the Gibb River Road and the Kimberley Region.