Prison Boab Tree by leestevo
Prison Boab Tree

There is plenty of boab trees, some of them were used as prisons. This is located in Wyndham is top end of Western Australia.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Fr1da
This is so fascinating ! I would love to see this tree and its history !
September 3rd, 2021  
