Boab Tree by leestevo
Boab Tree

Largest Boab in Captivity located in a caravan park at Wyndham in Western Australia.


Filling up the month of July of photos from the Kimberely in that month.
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Kathy A ace
Such an amazing tree!
August 22nd, 2021  
