309 / 365
Boab Tree
Largest Boab in Captivity located in a caravan park at Wyndham in Western Australia.
Filling up the month of July of photos from the Kimberely in that month.
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
1
0
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
342
photos
73
followers
50
following
93% complete
View this month »
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
2018-2021
Camera
SM-G985F
Taken
2nd July 2021 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
western australia
,
boab
,
wyndham
Kathy A
ace
Such an amazing tree!
August 22nd, 2021
