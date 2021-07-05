Previous
The Big Croc by leestevo
The Big Croc

Wyndham is the northern gateway to the Gibb River Road, Kalumburu and Derby. Its main attractions include a giant crocodile, the largest boab tree (see previous post), The Grotto and Prison Tree.

Filling up the month of July of photos from the Kimberely in that month.
