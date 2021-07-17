Previous
The Road Never Ends by leestevo
311 / 365

The Road Never Ends

More pics of Western Australia...trying to complete the month of July.
On our way to Lake Argyle. The last few months we have done alot of travelling around the north of Western Australia.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
