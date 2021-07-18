Previous
Lake Argyle 2 by leestevo
Lake Argyle 2

Lake Argyle is Western Australia's largest and Australia's second largest freshwater man-made reservoir by volume. The reservoir is part of the Ord River Irrigation Scheme and is located near the East Kimberley town of Kununurra. (wiki)
Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Kathy A ace
The colour of that water is gorgeous
July 19th, 2021  
Wylie ace
We loved our visit there a couple of years ago. A beautiful spot and only fresh water crocs to worry about.
July 19th, 2021  
