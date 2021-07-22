Goodbye Western Australia

Wow....we have spent 4½ amazing years in Western Australia caravaning around this state. We have explored this beautiful state from the Nullarbor, Esperance to Bunbury & Perth, then travel along the Coral Coast to reach the Pilbara & the Kimberley regions. We spend majority of our time in Bunbury (26 months) and Karratha (20 months). We met some awesome people and life long friends along the way.

Our highlight was swimming with whale sharks, Lee-Ann climbing the 52m Gloucester tree, tasting beautiful wines & food in the Margaret River region, witnessing the Horizontal Falls, completing the Gibb River Road and walking to Mitchell Falls.

We love snorkelling, swimming at beautiful beaches, 4wdriving and camping, while discovering different and awesome places along the way. Hope one day will be back.

Now we enter Northern Territory exploring the Top end.