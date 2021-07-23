Sign up
296 / 365
Hello Northern Territory
We left Western Australia on the 23 July 2021, after spending 4½ years there. (see previous post) We are in Northern Territory now but only for 4 weeks exploring the top end.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Year 5-6 - 2018-2019
23rd July 2021 8:12am
australia
