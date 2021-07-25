Sign up
319 / 365
Katherine Hot Springs 2
These natural thermal springs are situated on the banks of the Katherine River in Katherine, and comprise of a series of clear pools framed by native vegetation. Good time to go is early in the morning when there is less crowds.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
2
0
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
338
photos
73
followers
50
following
92% complete
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
Views
6
2
2018-2021
SM-G985F
25th July 2021 7:25am
australia
,
katherine
,
northern territory
Jennifer Eurell
We stayed in Katherine for sometime many years ago, but I don't remember the thermal springs. Looks nice.
August 15th, 2021
Lee-Ann
@jeneurell
Its one of the main attractions that tourists come here as well as Katherine Gorge.
August 15th, 2021
