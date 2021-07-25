Previous
Next
Katherine Hot Springs 2 by leestevo
319 / 365

Katherine Hot Springs 2

These natural thermal springs are situated on the banks of the Katherine River in Katherine, and comprise of a series of clear pools framed by native vegetation. Good time to go is early in the morning when there is less crowds.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jennifer Eurell
We stayed in Katherine for sometime many years ago, but I don't remember the thermal springs. Looks nice.
August 15th, 2021  
Lee-Ann
@jeneurell Its one of the main attractions that tourists come here as well as Katherine Gorge.
August 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise