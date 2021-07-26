Previous
Next
Katherine Hot Springs by leestevo
301 / 365

Katherine Hot Springs

These natural thermal springs are situated on the banks of the Katherine River in Katherine, and comprise of a series of clear pools framed by native vegetation.
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
82% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Looks lovely, we’ve only passed through Katherine and not spent any time.
July 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise