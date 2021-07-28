Previous
Wangi Falls by leestevo
Wangi Falls

A popular waterfall located in Litchfield National Park in Northern Territory. Also a popular swimming spot but it has been closed all year due to a sighting of a saltwate crocodile.
28th July 2021

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
