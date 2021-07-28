Sign up
304 / 365
Wangi Falls
A popular waterfall located in Litchfield National Park in Northern Territory. Also a popular swimming spot but it has been closed all year due to a sighting of a saltwate crocodile.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
0
0
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Year 5-6 - 2018-2019
Camera
SM-G985F
Taken
28th July 2021 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
waterfall
,
northern territory
