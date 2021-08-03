Sweetheart

Sweetheart is the name of the crocodile at the Northern Territory Museum.

The information below is from the Museum & Art NT.

Sweetheart, a large male Saltwater (Estuarine) Crocodile, is a legendary part of recent Northern Territory history.

In the 1970s, Sweetheart gained notoriety for attacking dinghies at a popular Darwin fishing spot. On at least two occasions the dinghy occupants were tipped into the water, although no one was hurt.

Early in 1979, the pattern of attacks changed and became more frequent. Safety concerns were raised and the Parks and Wildlife Commission of the Northern Territory decided to capture Sweetheart and relocate him to a local crocodile farm.

On the 19th of July 1979, Sweetheart was caught in a trap and anaesthetised, but in the attempt to haul his considerable bulk ashore, the animal became entangled with a sunken log and drowned. The body was presented to the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory, where the taxidermist prepared Sweetheart as a skin mount and also a skeleton, which is held in the museum’s collection.



