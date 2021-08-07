Previous
Dinner Time by leestevo
328 / 365

Dinner Time

We did a Corroboree Billabong Wetland Cruise between Darwin & Kakadu National Park. It was a 2 hour sunset cruise. We saw lots of wildlife including salties & fresh crocodiles and plenty of bird life. I really enjoyed it.
7th August 2021

Lee-Ann

Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
