328 / 365
Dinner Time
We did a Corroboree Billabong Wetland Cruise between Darwin & Kakadu National Park. It was a 2 hour sunset cruise. We saw lots of wildlife including salties & fresh crocodiles and plenty of bird life. I really enjoyed it.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
0
0
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
329
photos
72
followers
48
following
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
Views
4
Album
2018-2021
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
8th August 2021 3:29pm
Tags
wildlife
,
australia
,
crocodile
,
darwin
,
northern territory
