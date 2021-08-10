Previous
Jabiru by leestevo
333 / 365

Jabiru

First time I saw a Jabiru which is usually found in the top end of Northern Territory. Its a beautiful bird.
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
91% complete

Kathy A ace
It is a beautiful bird
August 12th, 2021  
Poppo Livy ace
They sure are. We had a great encounter with one at Normanton a few years back
August 12th, 2021  
