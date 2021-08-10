Sign up
333 / 365
Jabiru
First time I saw a Jabiru which is usually found in the top end of Northern Territory. Its a beautiful bird.
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2018-2021
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
8th August 2021 3:28pm
Tags
bird
,
australia
,
northern territory
Kathy A
ace
It is a beautiful bird
August 12th, 2021
Poppo Livy
ace
They sure are. We had a great encounter with one at Normanton a few years back
August 12th, 2021
