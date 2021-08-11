Sign up
334 / 365
Comb-Crested Jacana
Saw this bird during our Corroboree Billabong Wetland Cruise.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
1
0
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
Tags
bird
,
australia
,
northern territory
Kathy A
ace
I like the way they run along the tops of the Lilly pads
August 12th, 2021
