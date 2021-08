Bitter Springs at Mataranka

Mataranka is famous for their 2 spring fed thermal pools at average temperature of 30°C and the water crystal clear. We had a swim at Bitter Springs or more like drifted down stream on our noodles with views of palm trees nearby. It was amazing. The we had lunch back at the caravan park. In the afternoon we went back to Bitter Springs and floated twice down stream…it was so relaxing. I took lots of photos especially underwater.

Next photo is he 2nd thermal pool at Mataranka