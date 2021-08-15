Previous
Next
Mataranka Thermal Pool by leestevo
340 / 365

Mataranka Thermal Pool

Mataranka is famous for their 2 spring fed thermal pools at average temperature of 30°C and the water is crystal clear. This pool is man made but I prefer the Bitter Springs - see previous photo.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise