340 / 365
Mataranka Thermal Pool
Mataranka is famous for their 2 spring fed thermal pools at average temperature of 30°C and the water is crystal clear. This pool is man made but I prefer the Bitter Springs - see previous photo.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Tags
australia
,
mataranka
,
northern territory
