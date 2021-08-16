Previous
Relaxing swim at Bitter Springs by leestevo
Relaxing swim at Bitter Springs

Bitter Springs is located in Northern Territory. A natural warm spring.
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Wylie ace
Looks wonderful. Next time!
September 9th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
That looks so relaxing
September 9th, 2021  
