Banka Banka Station by leestevo
Banka Banka Station

On our way south in Northern Territory we stopped at a station called Banka Banka for the night. This is the view from their hill.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
