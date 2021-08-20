Previous
Welcome Queensland by leestevo
Welcome Queensland

After spending 4 amazing weeks touring around Northern Territory, we are now in Queensland. Now we are heading to Cairns for the Country Music Festival that will be held on the long weekend of October.
Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
